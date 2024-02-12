Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Philadelphia 31-21, Cleveland 35-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.60

What to Know

The 76ers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The 76ers finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They secured a 119-113 W over Washington on Saturday.

The 76ers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Buddy Hield, who scored 23 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.6 points), and they went ahead and made it nine on Saturday. They blew past Toronto 119-95. With the Cavaliers ahead 67-47 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Philadelphia's win bumped their record up to 31-21. As for Cleveland, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 17 of their last 18 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 35-16 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Cavaliers, as the team is favored by a full 9.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a big 9.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.