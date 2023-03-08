The Los Angeles Clippers are the latest professional sports franchise to break ground on a new arena. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer may be a tad more excited about the new facilities -- especially one part of the them -- than the average team owner.

On Tuesday, the team assembled on the grounds where the new arena is being built for a construction ceremony. During the ceremony, Ballmer gave a passionate speech about the exact subject everyone expected: toilets.

"Toilets! 1,160 toilets and urinals!" Ballmer yelled to the crowd. "Three times the NBA average number of toilets and urinals. We do not want people waiting in line. We want them back to their damn seats at the end of the half, before the game."

As should come as no surprise once you've seen that video above, Ballmer's enthusiasm for toilets was a popular topic on social media. It's not every day that the owner of a professional sports franchise shouts "toilets" multiple times at the top of their lungs.

The Intuit Dome is slated to open for business prior to the beginning of the 2024-25 season. The Clippers have called Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) home since 1999 and have shared the arena with the Los Angeles Lakers.