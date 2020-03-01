Watch Clippers vs. 76ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 37-23; Los Angeles 40-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Los Angeles has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Philadelphia at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The Clippers are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Los Angeles took their contest against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday by a conclusive 132-103 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 98-79 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was power forward Montrezl Harrell, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat the New York Knicks 115-106 this past Thursday. Philadelphia's small forward Tobias Harris was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 34 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Los Angeles is now 40-19 while Philadelphia sits at 37-23. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. As for Philadelphia, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.34

Odds

The Clippers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.