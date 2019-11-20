Watch Clippers vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 9-5; Boston 11-2

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Boston isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Celtics had enough points to win and then some against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, taking their contest 99-85.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single basket, 90-88. PF Montrezl Harrell was the offensive standout of the matchup for Los Angeles, as he posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards in addition to five dimes.

Their wins bumped Boston to 11-2 and Los Angeles to 9-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.50%, which places them third in the league. The Clippers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Celtics.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Boston.