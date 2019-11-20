Watch Clippers vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Clippers vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 9-5; Boston 11-2
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Boston isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Celtics had enough points to win and then some against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, taking their contest 99-85.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single basket, 90-88. PF Montrezl Harrell was the offensive standout of the matchup for Los Angeles, as he posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards in addition to five dimes.
Their wins bumped Boston to 11-2 and Los Angeles to 9-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.50%, which places them third in the league. The Clippers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.58
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Celtics.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Boston.
- Mar 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Boston 115
- Feb 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Boston 119
- Jan 24, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Boston 102
- Feb 05, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 28, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 90
- Feb 10, 2016 - Boston 139 vs. Los Angeles 134
