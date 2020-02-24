Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 28-28; Los Angeles 37-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Staples Center. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.7 points per game.

Los Angeles came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 112-103. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 31 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Memphis received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 117-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Dillon Brooks just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Memphis.