Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Memphis 28-28; Los Angeles 37-19
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Staples Center. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.7 points per game.
Los Angeles came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 112-103. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 31 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Memphis received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 117-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Dillon Brooks just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Memphis.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Memphis 140 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Memphis 119
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 96
- Feb 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 05, 2018 - Memphis 96 vs. Los Angeles 86
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Jan 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 105
- Dec 23, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 04, 2017 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 04, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Memphis 106
- Nov 16, 2016 - Memphis 111 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Memphis 88
- Apr 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Memphis 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Nov 09, 2015 - Los Angeles 94 vs. Memphis 92
