Watch Clippers vs. Hawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Clippers vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: L.A. Clippers 7-5; Atlanta 4-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center. The L.A. Clippers are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Clippers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 132-127 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The losing side was boosted by SG Lou Williams, who had 31 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the Phoenix Suns took down Atlanta 128-112.
This next contest looks promising for the L.A. Clippers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
L.A. Clippers have won six out of their last eight games against Atlanta.
- Jan 28, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. L.A. Clippers 118
- Nov 19, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 127 vs. Atlanta 119
- Jan 08, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 108 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 22, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 116 vs. Atlanta 103
- Feb 15, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 99 vs. Atlanta 84
- Jan 23, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 115 vs. Atlanta 105
- Mar 05, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. L.A. Clippers 97
- Jan 27, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 85 vs. Atlanta 83
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 16 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Draymond Green says he hasn't peaked
Green thinks that he can become a better shooter from long distance
-
Celtics hold off Dubs, win 10th straight
The shorthanded Warriors gave the Celtics all they could handle on Friday night
-
LeBron throws down dunk of the year
It's been years since LeBron threw down a dunk like this one
-
Report: Melo won't debut before Tuesday
It will still be a little while before Carmelo Anthony takes the floor as a Blazer
-
Report: Carmelo to sign with Blazers
Anthony has been patiently waiting for another opportunity in the NBA
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans