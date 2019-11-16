Watch Clippers vs. Hawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: L.A. Clippers 7-5; Atlanta 4-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center. The L.A. Clippers are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Clippers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 132-127 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The losing side was boosted by SG Lou Williams, who had 31 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the Phoenix Suns took down Atlanta 128-112.

This next contest looks promising for the L.A. Clippers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

L.A. Clippers have won six out of their last eight games against Atlanta.