Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Charlotte 20-20; Los Angeles 26-16

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to the Clippers for now since they're up 8-1 across their past nine matchups.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles lost to the Dallas Mavericks on the road by a decisive 105-89 margin. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of shooting guard Paul George, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Thursday, losing 116-105. Point guard LaMelo Ball (26 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last nine games against Charlotte.