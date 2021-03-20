Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Charlotte 20-20; Los Angeles 26-16
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to the Clippers for now since they're up 8-1 across their past nine matchups.
On Wednesday, Los Angeles lost to the Dallas Mavericks on the road by a decisive 105-89 margin. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of shooting guard Paul George, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Thursday, losing 116-105. Point guard LaMelo Ball (26 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last nine games against Charlotte.
- Oct 28, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Charlotte 96
- Feb 05, 2019 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Jan 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Charlotte 109
- Dec 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Charlotte 98
- Nov 18, 2017 - Charlotte 102 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Charlotte 121
- Feb 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Charlotte 102
- Jan 09, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Charlotte 83
- Dec 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Charlotte 117