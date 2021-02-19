Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 24-5; Los Angeles 21-9

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Los Angeles is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. Utah enjoyed a cozy 114-96 win over Los Angeles. Utah's center Rudy Gobert did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 20 boards.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

The Jazz's win brought them up to 24-5 while the Clippers' loss pulled them down to 21-9. Utah is 19-4 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 7-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Odds

The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.