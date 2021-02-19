Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 24-5; Los Angeles 21-9
What to Know
The Utah Jazz's road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Los Angeles is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. Utah enjoyed a cozy 114-96 win over Los Angeles. Utah's center Rudy Gobert did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 20 boards.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.
The Jazz's win brought them up to 24-5 while the Clippers' loss pulled them down to 21-9. Utah is 19-4 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 7-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Utah have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 17, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 10, 2019 - Los Angeles 143 vs. Utah 137
- Feb 27, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah 129 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 05, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - Utah 125 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 30, 2017 - Utah 126 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Oct 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 84
- Apr 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Apr 28, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 25, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 23, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Utah 106
- Apr 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Utah 95
- Mar 13, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 72
- Oct 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 75
- Apr 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 26, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 91