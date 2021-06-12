Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Regular Season Records: Utah 2-0; Los Angeles 0-2
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Los Angeles Clippers for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 at Staples Center. Averaging 120.86 points per game, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Los Angeles' defense is prepared for a test.
The Clippers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Thursday. Utah secured a 117-111 W over Los Angeles. Among those leading the charge for Utah was shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points. The contest made it Mitchell's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves April 26 easily too and instead slipped up with a 105-104. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.50
Odds
The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Los Angeles.
- Jun 10, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jun 08, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Feb 19, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 112
- Feb 17, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 10, 2019 - Los Angeles 143 vs. Utah 137
- Feb 27, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah 129 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 05, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - Utah 125 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 30, 2017 - Utah 126 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Oct 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 84
- Apr 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Apr 28, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 25, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 23, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Utah 106
- Apr 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Utah 95
- Mar 13, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 72
- Oct 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 75
- Apr 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 26, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 91