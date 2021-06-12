Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Utah 2-0; Los Angeles 0-2

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Los Angeles Clippers for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 at Staples Center. Averaging 120.86 points per game, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Los Angeles' defense is prepared for a test.

The Clippers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Thursday. Utah secured a 117-111 W over Los Angeles. Among those leading the charge for Utah was shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points. The contest made it Mitchell's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves April 26 easily too and instead slipped up with a 105-104. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.50

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Los Angeles.