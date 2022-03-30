Through 1 Quarter

The Utah Jazz are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 35-14 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers. Utah's offense has come from several players so far.

The Jazz and Los Angeles both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Utah will have to keep the pressure on with three quarters left to go.

Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 45-30; Los Angeles 36-39

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Sunday, Utah lost to the Dallas Mavericks on the road by a decisive 114-100 margin. The top scorer for the Jazz was small forward Rudy Gay (18 points).

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has to be hurting after a devastating 122-97 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers last week. Los Angeles was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-43. Point guard Reggie Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses put Utah at 45-30 and the Clippers at 36-39. The Jazz are 15-14 after losses this year, Los Angeles 20-18.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 35 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Norman Powell: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)

Injury Report for Utah