Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 23-5; Los Angeles 21-8
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Staples Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
The Philadelphia 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. The Jazz captured a comfortable 134-123 win. Their point guard Jordan Clarkson looked sharp as he shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles netted a 125-118 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday. Los Angeles' small forward Marcus Morris was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 32 points.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah is now 23-5 while Los Angeles sits at 21-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them third in the league. But the Clippers come into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Utah have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 10, 2019 - Los Angeles 143 vs. Utah 137
- Feb 27, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah 129 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 05, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - Utah 125 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 30, 2017 - Utah 126 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Oct 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 84
- Apr 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Apr 28, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 25, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 23, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Utah 106
- Apr 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Utah 95
- Mar 13, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 72
- Oct 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 75
- Apr 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 26, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 91