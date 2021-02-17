Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 23-5; Los Angeles 21-8

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Staples Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Philadelphia 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. The Jazz captured a comfortable 134-123 win. Their point guard Jordan Clarkson looked sharp as he shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles netted a 125-118 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday. Los Angeles' small forward Marcus Morris was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 32 points.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah is now 23-5 while Los Angeles sits at 21-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them third in the league. But the Clippers come into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.