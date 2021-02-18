Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 23-5; Los Angeles 21-8

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Staples Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Philadelphia 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. The Jazz captured a comfortable 134-123 win. Utah's point guard Jordan Clarkson was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finishing with 40 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Heat on Monday, winning 125-118. Los Angeles' small forward Marcus Morris looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah is now 23-5 while the Clippers sit at 21-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them third in the league. But Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Nicolas Batum: Out (Concussion)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Lower Leg)

Paul George: Out (Toe)

Daniel Oturu: Game-Time Decision (Quadriceps)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Utah