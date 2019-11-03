Watch Clippers vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Clippers vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: L.A. Clippers 4-2; Utah 4-2
Last Season Records: L.A. Clippers 48-34; Utah 50-32
What to Know
Utah will take on the L.A. Clippers on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Utah now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Jazz needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 102-101. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Donovan Mitchell, who had 24 points, and C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 15 points.
Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers didn't have too much breathing room in their match with San Antonio last week, but they still walked away with a 103-97 win. Among those leading the charge for the Clippers was SF Kawhi Leonard, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds.
The L.A. Clippers' victory lifted them to 4-2 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers come into the matchup boasting the most field goal percentage in the league at 49.60%. The Jazz are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 47.40% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jazz.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 22 games against L.A. Clippers.
