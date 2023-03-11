Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 39-29; Los Angeles 35-33

What to Know

The New York Knicks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. If the matchup is anything like the Los Angeles Clippers' 134-128 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 122-117 to the Sacramento Kings. Point guard Immanuel Quickley wasn't much of a difference maker for the Knicks; Quickley finished with only three points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 49-49 at the half for Los Angeles and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, but the Clippers stepped up in the second half for a 108-100 win. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 boards.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 22-11 ATS in away games but only 39-28-1 all in all.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 35-33 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 39-29. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.50

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.