Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 37-30; Los Angeles 45-22

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 1-9 against the Los Angeles Clippers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. They will face off against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a big victory, while New York will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Knicks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 128-105 punch to the gut against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Power forward Julius Randle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Clippers made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and carried off a 118-94 win. With Los Angeles ahead 65-42 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their shooting guard Paul George did his thing and had 24 points and five assists in addition to seven boards.

New York's loss took them down to 37-30 while Los Angeles' victory pulled them up to 45-22. We'll see if the Knicks can steal Los Angeles' luck or if Los Angeles records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last ten games against New York.