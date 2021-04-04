Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Los Angeles 31-18; Los Angeles 32-18

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles came up short against the Denver Nuggets this past Thursday, falling 101-94. The losing side was boosted by small forward Kawhi Leonard, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Lakers this past Friday. They were the clear victors by a 115-94 margin over the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to small forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 30 points along with five boards.

The Clippers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 11-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

