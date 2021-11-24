Through 2 Quarters
The Dallas Mavericks typically have all the answers at home, but the Los Angeles Clippers are posing a tough problem. The Clippers currently hold a 48-42 lead.
Los Angeles has been riding high on the performance of point guard Reggie Jackson, who has 12 points and two assists in addition to three steals and three rebounds. One thing Los Angeles has working against them is foul trouble: Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, and Eric Bledsoe have all picked up some fouls.
Dallas has been led by power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who so far has 13 points along with three boards.
This is the least points Dallas has had yet this year going into the third quarter.
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Dallas 9-7; Los Angeles 10-7
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will play host again and welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Clippers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Dallas is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Los Angeles managed a 97-91 win over Dallas. The top scorer for Los Angeles was small forward Paul George (29 points).
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 10-7 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 9-7. If Los Angeles want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Mavericks' power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 20 points and eight assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 22 out of their last 35 games against Dallas.
- Nov 21, 2021 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Jun 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Dallas 111
- Jun 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 97
- Jun 02, 2021 - Dallas 105 vs. Los Angeles 100
- May 30, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Dallas 81
- May 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Dallas 108
- May 25, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Los Angeles 121
- May 22, 2021 - Dallas 113 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Mar 17, 2021 - Dallas 105 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Mar 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 99
- Dec 27, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Aug 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Dallas 97
- Aug 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 154 vs. Dallas 111
- Aug 23, 2020 - Dallas 135 vs. Los Angeles 133
- Aug 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Dallas 122
- Aug 19, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Aug 17, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Dallas 110
- Aug 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Dallas 111
- Jan 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 22, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 20, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 02, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Dec 02, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 23, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 23, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 90
- Nov 11, 2015 - Dallas 118 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Dallas 88
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Keon Johnson: Out (Ankle)
- Nicolas Batum: Out (Covid-19)
- Jason Preston: Out (Foot)
- Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Dallas
- Reggie Bullock: Out (Illness)
- Frank Ntilikina: Out (Calf)