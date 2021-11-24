Through 2 Quarters

The Dallas Mavericks typically have all the answers at home, but the Los Angeles Clippers are posing a tough problem. The Clippers currently hold a 48-42 lead.

Los Angeles has been riding high on the performance of point guard Reggie Jackson, who has 12 points and two assists in addition to three steals and three rebounds. One thing Los Angeles has working against them is foul trouble: Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, and Eric Bledsoe have all picked up some fouls.

Dallas has been led by power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who so far has 13 points along with three boards.

This is the least points Dallas has had yet this year going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Dallas 9-7; Los Angeles 10-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will play host again and welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Clippers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Los Angeles managed a 97-91 win over Dallas. The top scorer for Los Angeles was small forward Paul George (29 points).

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 10-7 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 9-7. If Los Angeles want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Mavericks' power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 20 points and eight assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 22 out of their last 35 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Keon Johnson: Out (Ankle)

Nicolas Batum: Out (Covid-19)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Dallas