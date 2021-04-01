Who's Playing
Denver @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Denver 29-18; Los Angeles 32-17
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Staples Center. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Denver beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Tuesday. The team accrued 68 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Denver's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six rebounds, and small forward Michael Porter Jr., who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, falling 103-96. Los Angeles was up 51-37 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 28 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, Denver lost to the Clippers at home by a decisive 121-108 margin. Can Denver avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.
