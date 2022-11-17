Who's Playing

Detroit @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Detroit 3-12; Los Angeles 8-7

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Clippers since Jan. 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Detroit will take on Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Pistons as they fell 115-111 to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. The top scorer for Detroit was shooting guard Jaden Ivey (21 points).

Speaking of close games: Los Angeles was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 103-101 to the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 54-32 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from power forward Nicolas Batum, who shot 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and five boards, and power forward Marcus Morris, who had 18 points.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 9. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Detroit's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Detroit is now 3-12 while the Clippers sit at 8-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit has only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Los Angeles has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 13 games against Detroit.