Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Los Angeles
Current Records: San Antonio 14-34; Los Angeles 26-24
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Jan. 15 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. San Antonio might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Crypto.com Arena. If the matchup is anything like the Clippers' 131-126 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
San Antonio came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, falling 113-104. Small forward Keldon Johnson (25 points) was the top scorer for the Spurs.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with Los Angeles on the road on Tuesday as they won 133-115. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 25 points along with nine rebounds.
San Antonio have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take San Antonio against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 26-24 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 14-34. Allowing an average of 121.77 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 27 games against San Antonio.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Los Angeles 131 vs. San Antonio 126
- Nov 19, 2022 - Los Angeles 119 vs. San Antonio 97
- Nov 04, 2022 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 106
- Jan 15, 2022 - San Antonio 101 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 20, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 85
- Mar 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 101
- Jan 05, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 109
- Nov 29, 2019 - San Antonio 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. Los Angeles 107