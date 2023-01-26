Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Antonio 14-34; Los Angeles 26-24

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Jan. 15 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. San Antonio might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Crypto.com Arena. If the matchup is anything like the Clippers' 131-126 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

San Antonio came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, falling 113-104. Small forward Keldon Johnson (25 points) was the top scorer for the Spurs.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with Los Angeles on the road on Tuesday as they won 133-115. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 25 points along with nine rebounds.

San Antonio have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take San Antonio against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 26-24 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 14-34. Allowing an average of 121.77 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 27 games against San Antonio.