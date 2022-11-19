Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Los Angeles
Current Records: San Antonio 6-10; Los Angeles 9-7
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers should still be feeling good after a victory, while San Antonio will be looking to regain their footing.
Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 96-91 win. Los Angeles' point guard Reggie Jackson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points.
Meanwhile, the matchup between San Antonio and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 130-112 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Devin Vassell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points.
The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their eight home games.
Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 9-7 while the Spurs' defeat pulled them down to 6-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles is worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.4 on average. San Antonio has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 120.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 8-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 25 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 04, 2022 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 106
- Jan 15, 2022 - San Antonio 101 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 20, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 16, 2021 - San Antonio 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Mar 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Mar 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 101
- Jan 05, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 109
- Nov 29, 2019 - San Antonio 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Feb 18, 2016 - San Antonio 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Dec 18, 2015 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0