Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Antonio 6-10; Los Angeles 9-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers should still be feeling good after a victory, while San Antonio will be looking to regain their footing.

Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 96-91 win. Los Angeles' point guard Reggie Jackson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between San Antonio and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 130-112 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Devin Vassell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their eight home games.

Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 9-7 while the Spurs' defeat pulled them down to 6-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles is worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.4 on average. San Antonio has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 120.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: KENS-TV 5

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 25 games against San Antonio.