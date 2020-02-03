Watch Clippers vs. Spurs: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Clippers vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Los Angeles
Current Records: San Antonio 22-26; Los Angeles 34-15
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight at Staples Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
San Antonio took their contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday by a conclusive 114-90 score. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-50 deficit. It was another big night for San Antonio's shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 24 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Los Angeles and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 118-106 victory at home. The Clippers' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 31 points along with six boards. The Claw's night made it nine games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
The Spurs are now 22-26 while Los Angeles sits at 34-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.2 on average. But Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.5. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 10-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 17 games against San Antonio.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 109
- Nov 29, 2019 - San Antonio 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. Los Angeles 107
