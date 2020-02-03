Watch Clippers vs. Spurs: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Antonio 22-26; Los Angeles 34-15

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight at Staples Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

San Antonio took their contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday by a conclusive 114-90 score. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-50 deficit. It was another big night for San Antonio's shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 24 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Los Angeles and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 118-106 victory at home. The Clippers' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 31 points along with six boards. The Claw's night made it nine games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Spurs are now 22-26 while Los Angeles sits at 34-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.2 on average. But Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.5. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

Odds

The Clippers are a big 10-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 17 games against San Antonio.