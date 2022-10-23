Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Phoenix 1-1; Los Angeles 2-0
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Los Angeles and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
This past Saturday, Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Sacramento Kings 111-109. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to small forward Paul George, who had 40 points and six assists along with six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Phoenix fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 113-111. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 33 points in addition to five boards.
The Clippers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Suns when the two teams previously met in April, sneaking past 113-109. Will Los Angeles repeat their success, or does Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.49
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 22 out of their last 33 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 06, 2022 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Phoenix 109
- Feb 15, 2022 - Phoenix 103 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 06, 2022 - Phoenix 106 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Dec 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jun 30, 2021 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jun 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jun 26, 2021 - Phoenix 84 vs. Los Angeles 80
- Jun 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Phoenix 92
- Jun 22, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jun 20, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Apr 28, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Apr 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 107
- Aug 04, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 92
- Dec 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 99
- Oct 26, 2019 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Feb 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Phoenix 99
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 99
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Phoenix 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 30, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 118
- Feb 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 114
- Jan 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 98
- Oct 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 84
- Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 96