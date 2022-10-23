Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 1-1; Los Angeles 2-0

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Los Angeles and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

This past Saturday, Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Sacramento Kings 111-109. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to small forward Paul George, who had 40 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Phoenix fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 113-111. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 33 points in addition to five boards.

The Clippers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Suns when the two teams previously met in April, sneaking past 113-109. Will Los Angeles repeat their success, or does Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 22 out of their last 33 games against Phoenix.