Watch Clippers vs. Thunder: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: L.A. Clippers 8-5; Oklahoma City 5-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will stay at home another game and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Staples Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the L.A. Clippers and Oklahoma City will really light up the scoreboard.

Everything came up roses for the L.A. Clippers against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday as the team secured a 150-101 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Clippers had established an 112-82 advantage.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They walked away with a 127-119 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Among those leading the charge for Oklahoma City was PG Chris Paul, who had 27 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Clippers to 8-5 and the Thunder to 5-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Clippers and the Thunder clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 15 games against L.A. Clippers.