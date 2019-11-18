Watch Clippers vs. Thunder: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Current Records: L.A. Clippers 8-5; Oklahoma City 5-7
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will stay at home another game and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Staples Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the L.A. Clippers and Oklahoma City will really light up the scoreboard.
Everything came up roses for the L.A. Clippers against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday as the team secured a 150-101 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Clippers had established an 112-82 advantage.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They walked away with a 127-119 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Among those leading the charge for Oklahoma City was PG Chris Paul, who had 27 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.
The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Clippers to 8-5 and the Thunder to 5-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Clippers and the Thunder clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 15 games against L.A. Clippers.
- Mar 08, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. L.A. Clippers 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. L.A. Clippers 110
- Oct 19, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 108 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Mar 16, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. L.A. Clippers 113
- Jan 04, 2018 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. L.A. Clippers 117
- Nov 10, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. L.A. Clippers 111
- Jan 16, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 120 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. L.A. Clippers 88
- Nov 11, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 85 vs. L.A. Clippers 83
- Mar 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. L.A. Clippers 117
- Mar 09, 2016 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. L.A. Clippers 108
- Mar 02, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 21, 2015 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. L.A. Clippers 99
