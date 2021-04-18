Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Minnesota 15-42; Los Angeles 39-19
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Staples Center. Minnesota isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
It was all tied up 61-61 at the half for the Timberwolves and the Miami Heat this past Friday, but Minnesota stepped up in the second half for a 119-111 win. Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns did his thing and had 24 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 106-103 to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of shooting guard Paul George, who had 37 points and six assists along with nine rebounds. PG13's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to an irreparable 15-42 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 39-19. Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.
