Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 1-1; Los Angeles 0-2

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since March 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Portland will head out on the road to face off against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Trail Blazers' strategy against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday. Rip City was the clear victor by a 134-105 margin over Phoenix. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 67-47. Portland's shooting guard CJ McCollum was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 28 points and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 120-114 to the Memphis Grizzlies. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of small forward Marcus Morris, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points.

Portland's win lifted them to 1-1 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Rip City can repeat their recent success or if the Clippers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Portland.

Apr 20, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Portland 112

Apr 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Portland 116

Dec 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Portland 105

Aug 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Portland 117

Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Portland 97

Nov 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Portland 101

Mar 12, 2019 - Portland 125 vs. Los Angeles 104

Dec 17, 2018 - Portland 131 vs. Los Angeles 127

Nov 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Portland 100

Nov 08, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Los Angeles 105

Mar 30, 2018 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 96

Mar 18, 2018 - Portland 122 vs. Los Angeles 109

Jan 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 96

Oct 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Portland 103

Dec 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Portland 120

Nov 09, 2016 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Portland 80

Oct 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 106

Apr 29, 2016 - Portland 106 vs. Los Angeles 103

Apr 27, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 98

Apr 25, 2016 - Portland 98 vs. Los Angeles 84

Apr 23, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Los Angeles 88

Apr 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 81

Apr 17, 2016 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Portland 95

Mar 24, 2016 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Portland 94

Jan 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Portland 98

Nov 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 87

Nov 20, 2015 - Portland 102 vs. Los Angeles 91

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Keon Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Marcus Morris: Out (Knee)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland