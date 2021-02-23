Who's Playing

Washington @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Washington 11-17; Los Angeles 22-10

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.32 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Staples Center. Washington isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Wizards ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 127-124 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-49 deficit. Washington can attribute much of their success to point guard Russell Westbrook, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 14 boards, and nine dimes, and shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 112-108 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Clippers, who fell 124-120 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Paul George, who had 34 points and seven assists along with six boards.

Washington's win lifted them to 11-17 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 22-10. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 10-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Washington.