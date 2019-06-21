WATCH: Coby White in absolute awe over UNC teammate Cam Johnson during his Bulls press conference
The No. 7 overall pick on Thursday, White was stunned and elated over the news of his friend
UNC product Cameron Johnson may have been the most shocking pick of the first round in the 2019 NBA Draft, and Johnson's own college teammate, fellow first-rounder Coby White, seemed to agree.
White, who became the first North Carolina player to be taken by the Chicago Bulls in the first round since Michael Jordan back in 1984, went seventh overall on Thursday night. While being introduced to Chicago media after his official transition to the NBA, the rookie guard was informed that Johnson, who was a graduate transfer with the Tar Heels in 2018-19, came off the board at No. 11 to the Phoenix Suns. Suffice it to say White was in awe over the news of his friend, one of the oldest prospects in the draft at age 23, going only a few picks after him.
"He went what?!" White said, right in the middle of his own press conference. "Cam Johnson 11th?! Wow. Wow. Wow, bro, that's crazy! That's so love, bro. If y'all know Cam, you all know how hard Cam worked. And, you know, it's a lot of people that doubt him. But wow! That's crazy, bro. Wow, that's so crazy."
All but bouncing in his seat, White continued.
"I'm so happy for him right now. Y'all don't understand how happy I am for Cam 'cause he proved it night in and night out that he deserves to be in the conversation for a lottery pick, man. He shot the ball like anyone I've never seen before in my life or played with. Wow, bro! I'm getting chills up here!"
