3rd Quarter Report

The Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 94-83.

If the Celtics keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 34-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Mavericks will have to make due with a 24-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Boston 33-10, Dallas 24-18

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Celtics and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 22nd at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks do have the home-court advantage, but the Celtics are expected to win by 3.5 points.

The Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Celtics proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 116-107.

Among those leading the charge was Kristaps Porzingis, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 1 assists.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks and the Lakers couldn't quite live up to the 244.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Dallas received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 127-110 to Los Angeles. The Mavericks found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.4% worse than the opposition.

Luka Doncic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists. The contest was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Mavericks was Tim Hardaway Jr.'s abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Boston has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 33-10 record this season. As for Dallas, their loss dropped their record down to 24-18.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.5 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Mavericks, though, as they've been averaging only 41.9 rebounds per game. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Mavericks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics took their victory against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 124-95. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a 3.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239 points.

Series History

Dallas and Boston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.