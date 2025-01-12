1st Quarter Report

The Mavericks are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nuggets 32-17.

If the Mavericks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Nuggets will have to make due with a 22-16 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Denver 22-15, Dallas 22-16

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

What to Know

The Nuggets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Dallas Mavericks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Nuggets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.6 points per game this season.

The Nuggets are headed into the match following a big win against the Nets on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Nets as the Nuggets made off with a 124-105 victory.

It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only posted 26.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 117-111 win. Dallas was down 87-75 with 2:04 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.

The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Dereck Lively II, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds, and PJ Washington, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds. Washington continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Denver is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-15 record this season. As for Dallas, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 22-16.

The Nuggets couldn't quite finish off the Mavericks when the teams last played back in November of 2024 and fell 123-120. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a 5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Dallas and Denver both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.