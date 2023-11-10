Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-4, Dallas 6-2

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 6 on offense, a fact the Mavericks found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 127-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of Toronto. It was the first time this season that the Mavericks let down their fans at home.

The losing side was boosted by Luka Doncic, who earned 31 points along with 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals.

The Mavericks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Raptors pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 100-93 to Brooklyn.

Dallas' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 6-2. As for Los Angeles, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Looking ahead, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Dallas' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Los Angeles over their last ten matchups.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Mavericks have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.6% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've made 38.3% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 235 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.