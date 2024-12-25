Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Minnesota 14-14, Dallas 19-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $84.43

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Timberwolves were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Timberwolves are headed into Wednesday's game looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They took a 117-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks.

Even though they lost, the Timberwolves were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks made easy work of the Trail Blazers on Monday and carried off a 132-108 victory. With that win, Dallas brought their scoring average up to 118.8 points per game.

The Mavericks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Daniel Gafford led the charge by as he made all 7 shots he took racking up 23 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Luka Doncic, who earned 27 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 14-14. As for Dallas, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season.

While only the Timberwolves took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in October, falling 120-114. Can the Timberwolves avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.