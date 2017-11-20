Watch: Damian Lillard Rolls Ankle in Memphis, Plays in Second Half

While driving to the rim, Lillard stepped on Chandler Parsons’ foot and rolled his ankle. He returned for the second half.

Update, 6:25 pm: Surprisingly, the Blazers list Lillard as probable to return. He played in the second half.

Blazers say Damian Lillard sprained his right ankle and is probable to return vs. Grizzlies. — Joe Freeman (@BlazerFreeman) November 21, 2017

Damian Lillard rolls right ankle on drive to the rim.https://t.co/Q7dncn6uxC pic.twitter.com/ySPGG9WBae — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 21, 2017

He cursed as he limped off the court and pounded a chair when he made it to the bench. Tough. https://t.co/z9yN1kVGBg — Joe Freeman (@BlazerFreeman) November 21, 2017

With just under a minute remaining in the half, Lillard was escorted to the locker room with the training staff to get his ankle further evaluated.

