Watch: Damian Lillard Rolls Ankle in Memphis, Plays in Second Half

While driving to the rim, Lillard stepped on Chandler Parsons’ foot and rolled his ankle. He returned for the second half.

Update, 6:25 pm: Surprisingly, the Blazers list Lillard as probable to return. He played in the second half.

With just under 3 minutes remaining in the second quarter of Monday evening’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Damian Lillard drove to rim down left side of the lane. As he prepared to jump, he stepped on Chandler Parsons’ foot, rolling his right ankle.

With just under a minute remaining in the half, Lillard was escorted to the locker room with the training staff to get his ankle further evaluated.

Lillard’s status was not available as halftime began. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

