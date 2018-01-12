WATCH: DeAndre Jordan dunked on Skal Labissiere so hard that he injured himself

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is one of the best in-game dunkers we've ever seen. His combination of size, speed and jumping ability makes him almost impossible to defend around the rim, particularly when he goes up for a lob.

Jordan threw down one of his nastiest dunks of the season against the Kings on Thursday, but there was just one problem: He dunked so hard on Skal Labissiere that he actually injured his ankle on the way down.

DeAndre Jordan rolls his ankle and exits the game after a monster dunk. pic.twitter.com/oMC1bff4BU — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 12, 2018

Jordan was helped to the bench and the Clippers quickly announced that he wouldn't return to the game due to a left ankle sprain.

DeAndre Jordan has left ankle sprain, will not return, the Clippers said. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 12, 2018

It's a miracle that this doesn't happen more often given how high Jordan jumps and how much force comes down on his feet from his 270-pound frame every time he lands. Here's hoping Jordan gets back out there soon so he can dish out some more posters.