WATCH: DeAndre Jordan dunked on Skal Labissiere so hard that he injured himself
The Clippers' highlight machine was forced to exit the game after a thunderous dunk
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is one of the best in-game dunkers we've ever seen. His combination of size, speed and jumping ability makes him almost impossible to defend around the rim, particularly when he goes up for a lob.
Jordan threw down one of his nastiest dunks of the season against the Kings on Thursday, but there was just one problem: He dunked so hard on Skal Labissiere that he actually injured his ankle on the way down.
Jordan was helped to the bench and the Clippers quickly announced that he wouldn't return to the game due to a left ankle sprain.
It's a miracle that this doesn't happen more often given how high Jordan jumps and how much force comes down on his feet from his 270-pound frame every time he lands. Here's hoping Jordan gets back out there soon so he can dish out some more posters.
