WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins interrupted his postgame press conference to cheer an Alabama interception

The New Orleans Pelicans got the result they were looking for on Monday night, holding off the Detroit Pistons in the final few minutes for a 112-109 victory.

DeMarcus Cousins was a big part of the win, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals. However, after the game, the Pels' big man was more concerned about the college football national championship game going on between Alabama and Georgia.

During his postgame press conference, as reporters tried to ask Cousins questions about the basketball game, the exercise was interrupted by a big play by Alabama. Raekwon Davis, a lineman almost as big as Cousins, came up with an important interception, and Boogie was all about it.

"Run, big boy, run!" the excited Cousins yelled.

And hey, can you blame him? It's not every day that a lineman on the team you're cheering for gets a pick.