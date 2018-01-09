WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins interrupted his postgame press conference to cheer an Alabama interception
Cousins, an Alabama native, was hyped about Raekwon Davis' pick
The New Orleans Pelicans got the result they were looking for on Monday night, holding off the Detroit Pistons in the final few minutes for a 112-109 victory.
DeMarcus Cousins was a big part of the win, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals. However, after the game, the Pels' big man was more concerned about the college football national championship game going on between Alabama and Georgia.
During his postgame press conference, as reporters tried to ask Cousins questions about the basketball game, the exercise was interrupted by a big play by Alabama. Raekwon Davis, a lineman almost as big as Cousins, came up with an important interception, and Boogie was all about it.
"Run, big boy, run!" the excited Cousins yelled.
And hey, can you blame him? It's not every day that a lineman on the team you're cheering for gets a pick.
-
Lowry getting X-Ray after scary fall
Lowry landed hard after going up for a rebound during overtime
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the night's games
-
Green fined $25K for ref comments
Green said over the weekend that the league should replace every single referee
-
Dunn ready to overcome NBA adversity
The Bulls point guard is used to things not going his way. He's ready to prove the doubters...
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, NBA expert picks
Zack Cimini is on a 7-0 run picking NBA games against the spread and has a play for Bucks-...
-
Nuggets vs. Warriors odds, computer sims
SportsLine simulated Monday's Nuggets-Warriors game 10,000 times
Add a Comment