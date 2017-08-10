WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins, Ndamukong Suh poke fun at reputations in commercial

Two of sports' most criticized players have teamed up in a new Foot Locker commercial.

The New Orleans Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins and Ndamukong Suh of the Miami Dolphins starred in the spot that made fun of the image fans and media have of them.

Called "Make an Impression," the commercial featured Cousins and Suh walking through a parking lot.

"Everyone's so quick to judge," Cousins says, to which Suh replies, "With guys like us, it's like our reputation proceeds us, once people get a certain impression, that's it."

The discussion continues along these lines as they walk through the garage, where they very casually kick a woman's groceries after she dropped them, trip a guy on crutches and don't hold the elevator for an elderly woman with a walker.

It's a pretty funny little bit, and just the latest of Foot Locker's impressive commercial library.