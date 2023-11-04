Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Chicago 2-4, Denver 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will be playing at home against the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to ten on the offensive boards, a fact the Nuggets proved on Friday. They walked away with a 125-114 victory over Dallas. The victory was just what the Nuggets needed coming off of a 110-89 loss in their prior match.

Nikola Jokic was on fire: he almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last six games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Porter Jr., who earned 24 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Brooklyn by a score of 109-107. The Bulls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Denver's victory was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 5-1. As for Chicago, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

The Nuggets suffered a grim 117-96 defeat to the Bulls in their previous meeting back in March. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 9-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.