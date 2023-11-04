Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Denver Nuggets
Current Records: Chicago 2-4, Denver 5-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.42
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will be playing at home against the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to ten on the offensive boards, a fact the Nuggets proved on Friday. They walked away with a 125-114 victory over Dallas. The victory was just what the Nuggets needed coming off of a 110-89 loss in their prior match.
Nikola Jokic was on fire: he almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last six games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Porter Jr., who earned 24 points along with 9 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Brooklyn by a score of 109-107. The Bulls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Denver's victory was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 5-1. As for Chicago, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.
Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).
The Nuggets suffered a grim 117-96 defeat to the Bulls in their previous meeting back in March. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Denver is a big 9-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 216.5 points.
Series History
Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Mar 08, 2023 - Chicago 117 vs. Denver 96
- Nov 13, 2022 - Denver 126 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 06, 2021 - Chicago 109 vs. Denver 97
- Nov 19, 2021 - Chicago 114 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 19, 2021 - Denver 131 vs. Chicago 127
- Mar 01, 2021 - Denver 118 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 17, 2019 - Denver 135 vs. Chicago 105
- Oct 31, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Chicago 107
- Mar 21, 2018 - Denver 135 vs. Chicago 102
- Nov 30, 2017 - Denver 111 vs. Chicago 110