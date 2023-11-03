Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Dallas 4-0, Denver 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.68

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena. The Mavericks will be coming into the match with an undefeated record on the line.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact the Mavericks proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 114-105 victory over Chicago.

The Mavericks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Grant Williams, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 1 assists.

The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for the Nuggets, but boy were they wrong. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 110-89 walloping at the hands of Minnesota. The loss was the Nuggets' first of the season.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 4-0 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 4-1.

The Mavericks are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Dallas' opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Denver over their last ten matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Denver is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.