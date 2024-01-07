Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Detroit 3-32, Denver 25-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Nuggets found out the hard way on Friday. They fell just short of Orlando by a score of 122-120. The defeat came about despite the Nuggets having been up 18 in the third quarter.

Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points along with eight assists and three steals. Less helpful for the Nuggets was Jamal Murray's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 113-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Cade Cunningham, who scored 30 points along with five rebounds.

Denver's defeat dropped their record down to 25-12. As for Detroit, their defeat was their 17th straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-32.

The Nuggets didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 107-103 win. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 16.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.