Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: New York 9-7, Denver 9-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the New York Knicks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Nuggets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Nuggets will head into Saturday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a three-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Lakers on Saturday. The Nuggets blew past the Lakers 127-102. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Denver has posted since November 2nd.

Nikola Jokic was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 34 points and 13 rebounds. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Michael Porter Jr., who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Knicks' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. The match between them and the Jazz wasn't a total blowout, but with the Knicks falling 121-106 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. New York didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from OG Anunoby, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus three steals and two blocks. Those seven threes gave him a new career-high.

Denver's victory bumped their record up to 9-6. As for New York, their loss dropped their record down to 9-7.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Nuggets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.6% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've drained 39% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid win over the Knicks when the teams last played back in March, winning 113-100. Do the Nuggets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Knicks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a 4-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.