Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Raptors after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nuggets 68-51.

The Raptors came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Toronto 23-41, Denver 44-20

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Toronto Raptors, where tip off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Raptors took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nuggets, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Nuggets proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against Utah as Denver made off with a 142-121 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 78-44.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Nikola Jokic, who scored 26 points along with eight assists and six rebounds, and Jamal Murray, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 7 assists. Jokic hasn't dropped below 25 points for four straight games.

Meanwhile, the Raptors fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Trail Blazers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 128-118 to the Trail Blazers. The Raptors just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Denver has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 44-20 record this season. As for Toronto, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-41 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid victory over the Raptors when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 113-104. Do the Nuggets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Raptors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 14.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.