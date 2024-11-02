Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Utah 0-5, Denver 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.52

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2022, but likely not for long.

The Nuggets are headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest loss since April 4th on Friday. They fell just short of the Timberwolves by a score of 119-116. Denver has struggled against Minnesota recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, nine rebounds, and 13 assists. The game was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Aaron Gordon was another key player, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and dropping a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Nuggets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. They lost to the Spurs at home by a decisive 106-88 margin.

Denver now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Nuggets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Nuggets strolled past the Jazz in their previous meeting back in April by a score of 111-95. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 10.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Denver and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.