WATCH: Derrick Rose and Jeff Green team up for monster alley-oop
The veterans sent the Cleveland crowd into a frenzy against Chicago
Derrick Rose and Jeff Green could prove to be very important to the Cavaliers this season. Green has struggled to have an impact in his last few stops and Rose is looking to just prove he's not just a shell of his former MVP self.
Maybe the best way for them to bounce back is by playing together. If preseason is any indication (it's not) then this alley-oop is the peak of what they can do together. Rose took the ball on a fast break and with Green trailing just threw the ball up. Green took care of the rest.
Someone might want to remind Cleveland that this is just a preseason game, because later on in the same game Dwyane Wade tried to go glass on an alley-oop to LeBron James. However, James missed the dunk. Save that energy for the games that matter, guys. It's a long season.
That said, in a meaningless game, sometimes the best course of action is to entertain the fans in attendance. Rose and Green have all season to work out any kinks in their games. For now, keep throwing lobs.
