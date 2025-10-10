It may just be the preseason, but third-year Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace is already achieving the improbable. Wallace beat the shot clock with one of the most ridiculous shots possible in his team's win against the Charlotte Hornets.

With just over 10:30 remaining in the third quarter, Thunder forward Jaylin Williams launched a desperation 3 as time expired on an Oklahoma City possession. It missed the basket, but Wallace was in the perfect spot along the baseline to heave a prayer as the buzzer rang out.

That prayer was answered when his miraculous heave went over the backboard and into the basket.

Wallace's shot gave the reigning NBA champions the momentum they needed to finish a 122-116 win. Wallace scored six points and had 10 rebounds in 22 minutes on the court.

The former 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wallace was an important figure on Oklahoma City's 2024-25 title-winning team. He started in 43 games during the regular season and returned from a late injury to play in all 23 of Oklahoma City's postseason contest.

Wallace averaged 8.4 points on 47.4% shooting from the field.