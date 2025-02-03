Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Atlanta 22-27, Detroit 25-24

How To Watch

  • When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit
  Online streaming: fuboTV
  • Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Detroit Pistons will get right back to it and host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Hawks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pistons, who come in off a win.

The Pistons will bounce into Monday's contest after (finally) beating the Bulls, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Pistons came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 127-119 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Detroit.

The Pistons' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Duren led the charge by dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. Duren continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 assists.

The Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell to the Pacers 132-127.

The losing side was boosted by Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 17 assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Cavaliers on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Detroit now has a winning record of 25-24. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-27.

Looking forward, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Detroit is playing as the favorites at home, but their 4-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Pistons were able to grind out a solid win over the Hawks in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 114-104. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 4-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 3.5-point favorite.


The over/under is 235 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.

  • Jan 22, 2025 - Detroit 114 vs. Atlanta 104
  • Nov 08, 2024 - Detroit 122 vs. Atlanta 121
  • Apr 03, 2024 - Atlanta 121 vs. Detroit 113
  • Dec 18, 2023 - Atlanta 130 vs. Detroit 124
  • Nov 14, 2023 - Atlanta 126 vs. Detroit 120
  • Mar 21, 2023 - Atlanta 129 vs. Detroit 107
  • Dec 23, 2022 - Atlanta 130 vs. Detroit 105
  • Oct 28, 2022 - Atlanta 136 vs. Detroit 112
  • Oct 26, 2022 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 113
  • Mar 23, 2022 - Detroit 122 vs. Atlanta 101