Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons
Current Records: Atlanta 22-27, Detroit 25-24
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
What to Know
Having just played yesterday, the Detroit Pistons will get right back to it and host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Hawks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pistons, who come in off a win.
The Pistons will bounce into Monday's contest after (finally) beating the Bulls, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Pistons came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 127-119 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Detroit.
The Pistons' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Duren led the charge by dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. Duren continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 assists.
The Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell to the Pacers 132-127.
The losing side was boosted by Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 17 assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Cavaliers on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Detroit now has a winning record of 25-24. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-27.
Looking forward, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Detroit is playing as the favorites at home, but their 4-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
The Pistons were able to grind out a solid win over the Hawks in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 114-104. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Detroit is a 4-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 235 points.
Series History
Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Jan 22, 2025 - Detroit 114 vs. Atlanta 104
- Nov 08, 2024 - Detroit 122 vs. Atlanta 121
- Apr 03, 2024 - Atlanta 121 vs. Detroit 113
- Dec 18, 2023 - Atlanta 130 vs. Detroit 124
- Nov 14, 2023 - Atlanta 126 vs. Detroit 120
- Mar 21, 2023 - Atlanta 129 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 23, 2022 - Atlanta 130 vs. Detroit 105
- Oct 28, 2022 - Atlanta 136 vs. Detroit 112
- Oct 26, 2022 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 23, 2022 - Detroit 122 vs. Atlanta 101