Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Atlanta 22-27, Detroit 25-24

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV



What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Detroit Pistons will get right back to it and host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Hawks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pistons, who come in off a win.

The Pistons will bounce into Monday's contest after (finally) beating the Bulls, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Pistons came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 127-119 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Detroit.

The Pistons' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Duren led the charge by dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. Duren continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 assists.

The Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell to the Pacers 132-127.

The losing side was boosted by Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 17 assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Cavaliers on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Detroit now has a winning record of 25-24. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-27.

Looking forward, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Detroit is playing as the favorites at home, but their 4-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Pistons were able to grind out a solid win over the Hawks in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 114-104. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 4-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.