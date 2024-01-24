Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Charlotte 10-31, Detroit 4-39

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Hornets pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3-point favorite Pistons.

The Timberwolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Hornets proved too difficult a challenge. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 128-125 win over the Timberwolves. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Hornets were down 18 points with 0:28 left in the third quarter.

The Hornets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Brandon Miller, who scored 27 points. LaMelo Ball was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell 122-113 to Milwaukee. The Pistons have struggled against the Bucks recently, as their matchup on Monday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Isaiah Stewart put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and five blocks. Those five blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

Charlotte's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-31. As for Detroit, they bumped their record down to 4-39 with that loss, which was their sixth straight at home.

While only the Hornets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the Pistons are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

The Hornets came up short against the Pistons in their previous meeting back in October of 2023, falling 111-99. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 3-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pistons, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.