Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Memphis 24-50, Detroit 13-61

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.25

What to Know

The Grizzlies are 8-2 against the Pistons since April of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

The Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a grim 118-88 defeat to the Magic. Memphis was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-34.

The Pistons can finally bid farewell to their eight-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They came out on top against the Wizards by a score of 96-87.

The Pistons' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Cade Cunningham, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Duren has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Memphis' loss dropped their record down to 24-50. As for Detroit, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-61.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-7 against the spread).

The Grizzlies strolled past the Pistons when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 116-102. Will the Grizzlies repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.