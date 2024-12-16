Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Miami 13-10, Detroit 10-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Heat have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Detroit Pistons in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Little Caesars Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Thursday, the Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Raptors, taking the game 114-104. Miami was down 41-25 with 8:38 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy ten-point victory.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. Their bruising 123-99 loss to the Celtics on Thursday might stick with them for a while. Detroit was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losing side was boosted by Ron Holland, who went 11 for 14 en route to 26 points. His performance made up for a slower game against the Knicks last Saturday.

Miami's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-10. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-16.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging 15.6. Given the Heat's sizable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 9-14 ATS record.

Odds

Miami is a 4.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.