3rd Quarter Report

The Bucks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 89-85, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 30-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 4-39 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Milwaukee 29-13, Detroit 4-38

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Bucks and the Pistons didn't disappoint and broke past the 245.5 point over/under on Saturday. Milwaukee secured a 141-135 W over Detroit. The win was just what the Bucks needed coming off of a 135-95 defeat in their prior contest.

Damian Lillard was on fire: he dropped a double-double on 45 points and 11 assists. Those 45 points set a new season-high mark for him. Giannis Antetokounmpo was another key contributor, almost dropping a triple-double on 31 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 29-13 record this season. As for Detroit, they bumped their record down to 4-38 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home.

The Bucks didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Pistons in their previous meeting on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 141-135 win. Do the Bucks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 12-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.