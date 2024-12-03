Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Milwaukee 10-9, Detroit 9-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

What to Know

Pistons fans going to Tuesday's game might be disappointed given the experts' predictions. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena.

The experts predicted the Pistons would be headed in after a win, but the 76ers made sure that didn't happen. The Pistons took a 111-96 bruising from the 76ers on Saturday. The matchup marked Detroit's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks waltzed into their game on Saturday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 124-114.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual excellent self, dropping a triple-double on 42 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. The match was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

The Bucks were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only posted 24.

Detroit's defeat dropped their record down to 9-13. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 10-9 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

The Pistons came up short against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in November, falling 127-120. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 59 points and 14 rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Pistons be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 2 years.